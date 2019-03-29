Azerbaijan’s SOCAR talks on progress of TANAP project

+ ↺ − 16 px

The delegation of Azerbaijani state-owned SOCAR company, headed by the president of the state company Rovnag Abdullayev, met with representatives of the Board of the TANAP Consortium on March 27, 2019 in Ankara, Turkey, Trend reports referring to the company.

The progress made on the project was discussed during the meeting. The Board was informed of the completion of work on the construction of a section of the pipeline to Eskisehir in Turkey, as well as on the schedule for the construction of a section of the pipeline to the Greek border being moved up. The construction of a section of the pipeline, which was conducted on land, was completed, due to which the last adjustment work is being carried out in this section.

As a result, both stages were progressed by 99.5 percent. Along with the advancement of the project schedule, construction work was carried out in accordance with international quality standards and met the highest level of safety requirements. It is planned to start filling the pipeline with gas from Eskisehir to the Greek border from April 15, 2019.

TANAP pipeline runs from the Georgian-Turkish border to the western border of Turkey. TANAP, along with the Transadriatic (TAP) gas pipeline, is part of the Southern Gas Corridor project, which envisages transportation of gas from Azerbaijan’s Shah Deniz field to Europe.

The initial capacity of TANAP is expected to be 16 billion cubic meters of gas per year. Around six billion cubic meters of this gas is meant to be delivered to Turkey, with the remaining volume to be supplied to Europe. Upon completion of the construction of TAP, gas will be provided to Europe approximately by early 2020.

The share distribution of TANAP shareholders is as follows: Southern Gas Corridor CJSC - 51 percent, SOCAR Turkey Enerji - 7 percent, Botas - 30 percent, BP - 12 percent.

News.Az

