UAE condemns Iran over attack in Bahrain

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The United Arab Emirates has condemned what it described as an Iranian attack targeting Bahrain, calling it a “dangerous escalation” and a threat to regional stability.

In a statement, the UAE’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said the strike killed a Moroccan civilian contractor working with the UAE armed forces. It also reported that five members of the Ministry of Defence were injured, along with several Bahraini soldiers, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

The ministry described the incident as a violation of Bahrain’s sovereignty and expressed full solidarity with Manama.

There has been no immediate response from Iran regarding the accusation.

News.Az