Not easy, but engineered: How Israel achieves military precision

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Editor's note: Abraham Shmulevich, Israeli political scientist and president of the Eastern Partnership Institute. The article expresses the personal opinion of the author and may not coincide with the views of News.Az.

Why does Israel appear to eliminate Iranian leaders so easily? In my view, the question itself is fundamentally misleading. There is no real “ease” here—only an illusion of it, created by observers who do not see the immense amount of work behind the scenes.

This situation can be compared to a great footballer. From the outside, it seems as if he is effortlessly gliding across the field—his passes precise, his shots flawless, his movements natural. It creates the impression that everything comes easily. In reality, however, this apparent simplicity is the result of years of relentless training, natural talent, discipline, and constant refinement. The higher the level of mastery, the more effortless it appears. But in truth, it is almost impossible to replicate.

The same applies to Israel.

A telling assessment was offered by Türkiye’s Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who previously headed Turkish intelligence. At the very beginning of the conflict, he noted that if one looks at the situation through the lens of intelligence, security, military capabilities, operational planning, and timing, a clear picture emerges: this is a system brought to an exceptionally high level of sophistication. In areas such as cyber intelligence, signals intelligence, electronic warfare, satellite surveillance, and preemptive detection, Israel and its partners have reached a level where, without comparable preparation, even entering a serious confrontation is unrealistic.

Behind this perceived “ease” lies a complex, multi-layered system that can be условно divided into several key phases.

The first is the suppression of air defense systems. Israel has spent decades refining tactics to overcome advanced air defense, including systems influenced by Russian and Chinese technologies. In the opening hours of the conflict, a significant portion of Iran’s air defenses was neutralized. This does not indicate weakness on Iran’s part—it demonstrates the superiority of Israel’s military capabilities, built through long-term, deliberate preparation.

The second phase involves air operations. The scale and complexity of Israel’s operations—sometimes coordinated with the United States—are unprecedented. We are talking about synchronized missions involving hundreds of aircraft operating at distances of up to 1,500 kilometers from their bases. This is not just about hardware; it is about logistics, coordination, precision, and discipline. Even the United States has faced losses and incidents in such operations. Israel, by contrast, demonstrates near-flawless execution. This reflects the highest level of pilot training, advanced avionics, and a systematic approach to technological upgrades.

The third pillar is intelligence. Here, Israel has long held a leading position. The reputation of its intelligence services, particularly Mossad, did not emerge by chance. It is the product of years of systematic work, combining human intelligence, technological tools, and deep analytical capacity. At the same time, it is important to recognize that much of the information released publicly may be part of deliberate disinformation. Nevertheless, the success of operations speaks to a high level of penetration and effectiveness.

The fourth factor is coordination. This refers to the seamless integration of all components: the military, intelligence services, air force, cyber units, and political leadership. It is this synergy that creates the effect that, from the outside, looks like “ease.”

There are also claims that Israel may have recruited Iranian military officials. Even if true, this alone cannot explain the scale of the results achieved. Moreover, successfully recruiting high-ranking and ideologically committed individuals is itself one of the highest forms of intelligence craftsmanship.

In the end, what we are witnessing is not a series of “easy” operations, but the outcome of decades of investment, careful selection of top talent, technological development, and strategic thinking. The illusion of simplicity arises only because the final result appears flawless.

It is like watching a gymnast perform—her movements seem effortless, almost weightless. But anyone who attempts to replicate them quickly realizes the cost behind that “simplicity.”

With Israel, it is exactly the same.

(If you possess specialized knowledge and wish to contribute, please reach out to us at opinions@news.az).

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