US to deploy thousands more troops to Middle East

US to deploy thousands more troops to Middle East

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The United States is preparing to deploy thousands of additional soldiers to the Middle East, according to sources familiar with the matter, signaling a continued military buildup in the region.

The troops are expected to come from the elite 82nd Airborne Division, based at Fort Bragg. Their deployment would add to existing forces already positioned in the region, News.Az reports, citing Reuters.

Officials did not specify the exact destination or timeline, but the move comes as the Pentagon balances military preparations with ongoing diplomatic efforts toward Iran. One source noted that no decision has been made to send troops into Iran, but the buildup aims to strengthen readiness for potential future operations.

The latest deployment follows last week’s dispatch of Marines and sailors aboard the USS Boxer, along with its Marine Expeditionary Unit and accompanying warships.

The White House has not yet commented on the reported plans.

News.Az