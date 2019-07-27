Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijan’s State Border Service: Armenian snipers opened fire at military truck moving behind Azerbaijani positions

“Armenian snipers opened fire at the Kamaz military truck moving behind the Azerbaijani positions, the bullet hit the windshield of the truck,” said Azerbaijan’

“Sniper fire point was silenced by the retaliatory fire,” the state border service added, according to AzerTag.

“The units of the Border Troops fully control the operational situation on the state border.”

News.Az


