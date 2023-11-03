Azerbaijan’s State Service and MEDIA releases statement regarding another fake video address on behalf of President

+ ↺ − 16 px

The State Service of Special Communication and Information Security and the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan have issued a joint statement regarding another fake video address on behalf of President Ilham Aliyev, News.az reports.

The statement reads:

“Another alleged video address to the people of Azerbaijan on the launch of a new investment project on behalf of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Mr. Ilham Aliyev, has been circulated on a number of social networks using fake accounts. We declare that the mentioned video is a fake generated using “deepfake” technology and does not reflect any reality.

While urging the public to believe only in information shared by official sources, we remind that the official website and social media accounts of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan are always active as reliable sources of information and cover the activities of the head of state in a prompt manner.

We call on citizens of Azerbaijan, journalists and social activists to always show a principled approach to such situations, be vigilant when campaigns based on fake and false information are gaining momentum at the global level."

News.Az