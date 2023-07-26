Azerbaijan's Su-25 fighter jets to be upgraded in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

On July 26, the Su-25 modernization project contract signing ceremony was held between Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry and the Turkish TUSAS company.

Azerbaijani Deputy Defense Minister Agil Gurbanov, Chairman of the Turkish Defense Industry Committee Haluk Gorgun and other officials took part in the signing ceremony held within the framework of the IDEF‘23 16th International Defence Industry Fair, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

The main purpose of signing the contract is the integration of Turkish-made smart bombs and missiles into the aircraft which is in the armament of Azerbaijan Air Force and the implementation of their avionics modernization activities.

The project, which is under consideration of Azerbaijani President, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Mr. Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, envisages the maximum use of internal as well as national opportunities and means of the defense industry of the fraternal country.

News.Az