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President Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Georgian president Kavelashvili - PHOTO

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President Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Georgian president Kavelashvili - PHOTO
Photo: AZERTAC

On April 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili in Tbilisi, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The head of state then signed the guest book.

 News about - President Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Georgian president Kavelashvili - PHOTO
Photo: AZERTAC
News about - President Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Georgian president Kavelashvili - PHOTO
Photo: AZERTAC
News about - President Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Georgian president Kavelashvili - PHOTO
Photo: AZERTAC

News.Az 

By Aysel Mammadzada

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