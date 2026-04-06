President Aliyev holds one-on-one meeting with Georgian president Kavelashvili - PHOTO

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On April 6, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev held a one-on-one meeting with President of Georgia Mikheil Kavelashvili in Tbilisi, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The head of state then signed the guest book.

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

Photo: AZERTAC

News.Az