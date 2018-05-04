Azerbaijan’s Taxes Ministry to create new platform to communicate with entrepreneurs

Azerbaijan’s Taxes Ministry to create new platform to communicate with entrepreneurs

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Azerbaijani Taxes Ministry will create a Cooperation Council, which will become a platform for communicating with entrepreneurs, the Azerbaijani National Confederation of Entrepreneurs said in a message on May 4.

The Confederation together with the ministry held a meeting with entrepreneurs on May 3, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Taxes Minister Mikail Jabbarov, Chairman of the Confederation Mammad Musayev, representatives of companies and associations that are members of the confederation, and various businessmen attended the event.

Jabbarov spoke about the basic principles of the amendments made to the tax system and provision of transparency in relations with taxpayers. The minister discussed the problems entrepreneurs face, as well as expectations of the private sector.

News.Az

News.Az