Azerbaijan’s trade turnover with EAEU countries grew last year, says premier

Azerbaijan's trade turnover with Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) member states increased by over 14 percent last year, the country’s Prime Minister, Ali Asadov, said on Friday.

He made the remarks at a meeting of the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council held in Almaty, Kazakhstan, News.Az reports, citing Azerbaijan's Cabinet of Ministers. He noted that Azerbaijan’s relations with its partners in the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) have successfully developed over more than 30 years, built on strong traditions of friendship and mutual respect. The intensity of reciprocal visits and engagements, he emphasized, reflects the positive dynamics of bilateral dialogue at various levels.“Today, our collaboration spans numerous mutually beneficial projects across various sectors. The growing economic and trade cooperation is particularly encouraging. Azerbaijan's trade turnover with EAEU member states increased by over 14 percent last year,” Asadov stated.Highlighting the steady progress in investment cooperation, he added: “Azerbaijan and its partners are implementing major investment projects, and we have established joint investment funds to facilitate mutual investments in different sectors of the economy. This initiative is already yielding results.”The Prime Minister stressed Azerbaijan’s strong commitment to cooperation in transport and transit, noting: “Our favorable geographical location at the crossroads of Europe and Asia, combined with modern infrastructure, has positioned Azerbaijan as a key transport and logistics hub in Eurasia.”He further pointed out that cargo traffic through Azerbaijan continues to grow, with transit volume increasing by 8 percent last year. “Given this upward trend, Azerbaijan is actively enhancing the capacity of international transport corridors passing through its territory,” he remarked.PM Asadov also underscored Azerbaijan’s ongoing efforts to improve railway and highway infrastructure, which the country offers to its EAEU partners to support their transit needs.Concluding his speech, the Prime Minister reaffirmed Azerbaijan's commitment to strengthening cooperation with EAEU partners across all sectors.

