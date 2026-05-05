UFC Fight Night Baku: Rafael Fiziev faces Manuel Torres - PHOTO

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The main card for UFC Fight Night Baku has been officially announced, confirming a high-profile lineup for the upcoming event in Azerbaijan.

In the headline bout, Azerbaijan’s own Rafael Fiziev will face Mexico’s Manuel Torres in a five-round lightweight clash that is set to headline the fight night, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The co-main event will feature middleweight action between Russia’s Sharabutdin Magomedov and Brazil’s Michel Pereira, adding further depth to the card.

The event will take place on June 27 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, marking one of the biggest mixed martial arts events ever hosted in Azerbaijan. Ticket sales are expected to open soon, with strong local and international interest anticipated for the debut UFC event in the country.

Photo: UFC.com

Photo: UFC.com

News.Az