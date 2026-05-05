Kazakhstan and Austria boost ties with visa deals and airport security cooperation

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Kazakhstan and Austria outlined new areas of cooperation during talks in Astana, highlighting progress on visa facilitation and a decision by the Austrian side to supply 25 passport readers to Astana International Airport, as part of efforts to strengthen bilateral ties.

It was revealed as Kazakh Foreign Minister Yermek Kosherbayev met with Austrian Federal Minister for European and International Affairs Beate Meinl-Reisinger, who arrived in Kazakhstan on an official visit on May 5, News.Az reports, citing Astana Times.

Focus on practical cooperation

During the talks, the sides confirmed the high level of Kazakh-Austrian relations, emphasizing mutual trust and pragmatic cooperation.

“Today, we discussed key areas of Kazakh-Austrian cooperation and outlined new horizons for interaction. Austria is an important partner of Kazakhstan in the European Union (EU), and we intend to further deepen our cooperation both bilaterally and multilaterally,” Kosherbayev said.

Particular attention was given to the implementation of agreements on visa exemption for holders of diplomatic passports and on readmission, which are expected to facilitate closer cooperation between the two countries.

Economic ties, transport and business engagement

The ministers also discussed expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, including plans to hold a business roundtable.

They highlighted the role of the Intergovernmental Commission and the Business Council, as well as the contribution of Austrian companies operating in Kazakhstan.

Both sides noted strong potential for cooperation in sectors such as mining, transport and infrastructure, energy, tourism and education.

Special emphasis was placed on developing transport and logistics links, particularly through the Middle Corridor and the EU’s Global Gateway initiative, which could create new opportunities for Austrian businesses in Kazakhstan.

Energy cooperation also featured prominently in the discussions. The parties underscored Kazakhstan’s role as a key supplier of oil to Austria and its contribution to ensuring stable energy supplies.

International agenda

The ministers also exchanged views on regional and global security issues, reaffirming their commitment to resolving conflicts through political and diplomatic means in line with the United Nations Charter.

Following the meeting, both sides expressed confidence that the agreements reached would give new momentum to Kazakh-Austrian relations and further expand bilateral cooperation.

News.Az