Azerbaijan’s transportation and logistics infrastructure is available to all ECO nations: President Ilham Aliyev

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Azerbaijan is also a reliable transit country, and our transportation and logistics infrastructure is available to all the ECO nations,” President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said in his address to the participants of the 27th meeting of the Council of Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Shusha, News.Az reports.

“Given the increased demand for cargo shipping along the East-West route, we aim to increase the throughput capacity of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway from the current 1 million to 5 million tons. Furthermore, an agreement has been reached with the Islamic Republic of Iran to use this country’s territory for the construction of a highway and a railway to ensure access to the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic. Simultaneously, Azerbaijan is working on expanding the throughput capacity of the North-South transportation corridor,” the head of state emphasized.

News.Az