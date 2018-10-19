Azerbaijan’s wind energy potential highlighted by publication of German BMWi

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Federal Ministry for Economic Affairs and Energy (BMWi) of Germany published the next issue of the publication “Foreign Markets Development” in September 2018.

The September issue contains an article headlined “Wind Power for Azerbaijan.”

The article was prepared based on the interview of Simon Stefan, the director of the Berlin-based Alpha New Technology Services GmbH (https://alpha-nts.com/).

In his interview, Stefan noted that the BMWi Manager Training Program has opened new doors in Azerbaijan for his company that has been operating since 2009.

Stefan added that he obtained useful information about Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani people and the business environment in the country through the Manager Training Program.

He stressed that numerous trips to Azerbaijan have enabled his team to learn more about the country and business contacts.

Alpha New Technology Services GmbH has an office in Baku, added Stefan.

At the same time, Stefan noted that he personally benefited from the Manager Training Program and contacts with his business partners from Azerbaijan play a part in his international activities.

The article also stated that Alpha New Technology Services GmbH is currently implementing a wind energy project in Azerbaijan.

