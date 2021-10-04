Azerbajian continues demining operations in liberated lands

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Mine Action Agency has disseminated information on mine clearance work carried out in the territories liberated from the Armenian occupation from September 1 to October 2.

During the specified period, 429 antipersonnel and 83 anti-tank mines, as well as 533 unexploded ordnance were found in the Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Qubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts.

It is reported that the territories with a total area of 677 hectares have been cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance.

In the period from November 19, 2020 to October 2, 2021, territories with a total area of 5,537 hectares were cleared from mines and unexploded ordnance.

News.Az