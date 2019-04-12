Azercell attends international “TIBO-2019” exhibition-forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercell as a part of the Azerbaijani delegation participates in the 26th International Forum on Information and Communications Technologies “TIBO-2019” in Mins

The Azerbaijani delegation comprising approximately 15 representatives of state bodies and private companies was headed by Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Elmir Velizade.

Gathering 100 representatives from 16 countries, “TIBO” is considered as one of the massive ICT events of CIS and Baltic countries. The forum is of great importance for Azercell in establishing new partnerships to extend the technical and business opportunities and to benefit from the experience of the latest technological trends’ implementation in life of modern society.

It should be noted that our country is represented by the National Pavilion at the "TIBO-2019" exhibition-forum. The pavilion demonstrates the achievements of our country in the field of ICT. It should be emphasized that the pavilion of our country was awarded as the “Best Stand” of the forum.

Aiming to make the digital world’s innovations accessible to subscribers Azercell will benefit from international experience and improve its performance in this direction.

