Azercell awards Tokyo Olympics 2020 winners (PHOTO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Company has awarded Olympic and Paralympic winners with valuable gifts who waved the Azerbaijani flag with their victory at the International Olympics.

Acting as a Proud Partner of the Azerbaijan National Olympic and National Paralympic Teams at Tokyo 2020, Azercell arranged an acknowledgement ceremony to congratulate the medalists of this significant sports tournament, which was a great breakthrough for our country.

The event held on October, 12 with the participation of the winners of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games was attended by the President of Azercell Telecom Zarina Zeynalova, Vice President of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Chingiz Huseynzade, President of the National Paralympic Committee Ilgar Rahimov, as well as deputy secretary of National Olympic Committee.

Welcoming the guests at the event, Z. Zeynalova took a pride in 26 medals won by 23 Olympians and Paralympians in various categories: “I am proud of all our athletes who joined the competitions and received awards, especially our Paralympians, who cracked a record and made Azerbaijan one of the top 10 countries with most gold medals this year. I congratulate and wish them further success! Moreover, I express deep gratitude to the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan and the National Paralympic Committee for inviting Azercell as a Proud Partner to Tokyo 2020!”

The Vice-President of the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan Chingiz Huseynzade and the President of the National Paralympic Committee of Azerbaijan Ilgar Rahimov also took the floor and highly appreciated Azercell’s support towards the rapid progress of Olympic and Paralympic movements in our country. Chingiz Huseynzade has emphasized that Azercell has a tremendous impact in promotion of information related to participation of Olympic and Paralympic teams at Tokio 2020 games both within our country and internationally.

All the winners participating at the event were awarded with certificates and valuable gifts on behalf of Azercell Telecom.

Remarkably, the National Olympic Team of Azerbaijan won 3 silver and 4 bronze medals at Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, while the National Paralympic Team won 14 gold, 1 silver and 3 bronze medals. In total, Azerbaijani athletes brought home 14 gold, 4 silver and 7 bronze medals.

It is worth noting that, Azercell was a partner of the Azerbaijani National Olympic Team at the 2004 Summer Games in Athens. Besides, Azercell has been a sponsor of the Children's Paralympic Committee since 2014. The athletes trained in this committee have won various medals in international tournaments in different years.

News.Az