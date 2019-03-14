Azercell participates in VI Regional Internet Governance Forum

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan is organizing the first International “Cyber Security Week” in Baku on March 11-15, in order to boost the national cyber security capacity-building and increase awareness and effectiveness in the field of cyber security. It is hold a series of forums, events and competitions with the support of different organizations within the framework of “Cybersecurity Week” where “Azercell Telecom” taking an active part.The VI Regional Internet Governance Forum (RIGF) dedicated to the theme “Cyber Security: Our common responsibility” jointly organized by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of the Republic of Azerbaijan and United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) took place on March 13th.

The forum brought together the representatives of regional countries and respected international organizations. VI Regional Internet Governance Forum covered sessions on “Cyber Security issues of the region”, “Innovative Solutions in Cyber Security”, “Safe internet for children” and other topics. Nigar Shikhlinskaya, the Head of Corporate Communication Department at “Azercell Telecom” LLC, spoke about the projects conducted by the company on “Safe internet for children” in the forum where authorized representatives of the government, business, diplomatic corps, academia, civil society, and the Internet community were attended. She also underlined that Azercell, leading mobile operator in Azerbaijan, has always paid a great attention to cyber security issues and safe internet usage both from technical point of view and from Corporate Social Responsibility strategy point also.

Within the “Cyber Security Week” framework, Azercell Telecom organizes training events for children, their parents and teachers on safe use of internet. During 4-7 March it was already organized a workshop on “Internet safety and digital citizenship” topic in Shamkir by “Azerbaijan Teacher Development Center” with the support of Azercell. Another such event was started in Ganja on March 11th . In this training which will last till March 15th, it will be given information about the threats encountered on the Internet, which has become an integral part of children’s and adults. The schoolchildren are informed about the notion of cyber security, level and causes of internet threats. The children are introduced to safe portals and they are taught how to use safe search engines.

It is worth noting that the main purpose of VI Regional Internet Governance Forum is to demonstrate the different ways of using the Internet to achieve productive, effective regional economic development and cultural progress. The forum is an ideal platform for sharing experiences and strengthening cooperation between local participants and international experts, jointly discussing the current situation, assigned tasks in this field, issues of integration into relevant international organizations, as well as demonstrating interesting innovative projects.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan “Azercell Telecom” LLC was founded in 1996. With 49 percent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 99.1 percent of the territory (excluding the occupied territories) and 99.8 percent of population of the country. Currently, 4.5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call center service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

