Azercell’s Barama Center supports “Mayak”

+ ↺ − 16 px

Barama Center is providing assistance to startup which competed in the final round of the project “From Idea to Business”

“Barama” Innovation and Entrepreneurship Center of Azercell Telecom, which regularly participates in the projects aimed to boost business innovation and develop a digital world and entrepreneurial ecosystem, is providing assistance to one more startup. Thus, the Center helps “Mayak” to continue its activity successfully. It is worth to emphasize that “Mayak” was the finalist of the project “From Idea to Business”, conducted by the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies with the view to support the expansion of the startup movement and the realization of citizens’ innovative idea.

Barama allocated a special place for the startup and invited project founders to the Incubation program, where they can participate in all events and trainings organized by the Center. On December 21st, Azercell Telecom and High Tech Park representatives, Head of Corporate Communications Unit Nigar Shikhlinskaya, and Director of Barama Center Imran Baghirov had a meeting with “Mayak” founders. They congratulated the team for their successful performance in the project “From Idea to Business” and Bakutel exhibition and presented them gifts.

“Mayak” project’s purpose is to inform the youth about novelties in education sphere by sharing information about grants, scholarships, internships and voluntary programs, projects, training events, conferences, as well as courses on its portal.

With the major goal to help startups to build their businesses, provide modern services and attract new customers, Barama Center has been supported by PASHA Bank, one of the leading companies in the country, since 2015. Over 80 projects were launched in Barama as professional business incubator during the past 9 years. 20 of them are currently operating as stand-alone companies.

For more information, please contact news@mcs.az

The leader of the mobile communication industry, the largest taxpayer and the biggest investor of the non-oil sector of Azerbaijan Azercell Telecom LLC was founded in 1996. With 48 per cent share of Azerbaijan’s mobile telecom market Azercell’s network covers 80 per cent of the territory (excluding 20% per cent of the occupied territories) and 99,8 per cent of population of the country. Currently, 4,5 million subscribers choose Azercell services. Azercell has pioneered an important number of innovations in Azerbaijan, including GSM technology, advance payment system, mobile internet services, Metro coverage, 24/7 call centre service, 7 day/week Front Office service, M2M services, one-stop-shopping approach Azercell Express offices, mobile customer services, Online Customer Care and Social Media Customer Care services, mobile e-signature service “ASAN Imza” etc. Azercell deployed first 4G – LTE services in Azerbaijan in 2012. According to the results of mobile network quality and wireless coverage mapping surveys by international systems, Azercell’s network demonstrated the best results among the mobile operators of Azerbaijan. Azercell is the only company in Azerbaijan and CIS region which has been awarded Gold Certificate of International “Investors in People” Standard.

News.Az

News.Az