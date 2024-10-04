Yandex metrika counter

Azercosmos eyes new projects addressing climate change

The Space Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (Azercosmos), operating under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, is developing new projects addressing climate change.

The announcement was made by Saleh Nabiyev, a specialist at the Geographic Information Systems Center of Azercosmos, News.Az reports.

Nabiyev highlighted that the agency is currently monitoring glaciers and assessing the effects of climate change on the Caspian Sea and river basins.

