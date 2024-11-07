Azercosmos to host global space agencies summit during COP29

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azercosmos, Azerbaijan’s space agency, under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, will host the "Space Challenges in Combating Climate Change: Space Agencies Leaders' Summit" as part of the upcoming COP29 conference in Baku.

The summit will gather top executives from 20 global space agencies, alongside representatives from key international organizations, including the United Nations Office for Outer Space Affairs (UNOOSA), the Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (ICESCO), the International Astronautical Federation, and the Commonwealth of Nations. Leaders from the private sector will also participate, News.Az reports, citing Azercosmos.The main goal of the summit is to unite global space agencies in using space technology to combat climate change.By fostering collaboration and developing action plans, the event seeks to harness the unique capabilities of space technologies to address urgent climate challenges. The COP29 climate conference is set to take place in Baku from November 11 to 22. This decision was reached during the COP28 plenary session held in Dubai on December 11, 2023.The United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which was established during the Earth Summit in Rio de Janeiro in June 1992, aims to mitigate harmful human impacts on the climate system. The acronym COP stands for "Conference of the Parties," which denotes the highest decision-making body responsible for overseeing the implementation and effectiveness of the UNFCCC.This upcoming conference presents a crucial opportunity for young voices to contribute to the global climate dialogue, emphasizing the importance of youth engagement in shaping the future of environmental policies and actions.

News.Az