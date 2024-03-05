Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field generates $862 mln in total revenues for January-February 2024
From early 2024 until March 1, the State Oil Fund of the Republic of Azerbaijan (SOFAZ) reported revenues of $862 million from the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli (ACG) field.
SOFAZ noted that revenues generated by the Azeri-Chirag-Gunashli field decreased by 1.5 times.