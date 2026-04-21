Scandal in Tirana: Turkish wrestler advances as rival disqualified mid-bout - VIDEO

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Rıza Kayaalp has advanced to yet another European Championship final after a dramatic semifinal incident at the 2026 European Wrestling Championships in Tirana, Albania.

Competing in the Greco-Roman 130kg category, the Turkish wrestling star was leading 4–0 against Belarusian opponent Pavel Hlinchuk when the match took an unexpected turn, News.Az reports, citing Turkish media.

During the semifinal bout, Hlinchuk was disqualified for unsportsmanlike conduct and rule violations, allowing Kayaalp to advance directly to the final without completing the match.

The contest took place at the Feti Borova Sports Hall, where Kayaalp had already established clear dominance before the decision.

Born on October 10, 1989, in Yozgat, Rıza Kayaalp is one of the most successful figures in Greco-Roman wrestling history.

Representing Ankara-based club ASKİ, he has built a remarkable career with multiple international titles, including five world championship gold medals and 12 European championship titles.

Kayaalp has also achieved Olympic success, winning silver at Rio 2016 and bronze medals at London 2012 and Tokyo 2020, cementing his status as one of Turkiye’s most decorated athletes.

All eyes are now on the final, where Kayaalp will once again compete for a historic title.

News.Az