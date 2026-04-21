Singapore unveils new digital platform to boost maritime connectivity

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Singapore on Tuesday officially launched a new platform called OCEANS-X during the opening ceremony of Singapore Maritime Week (SMW) 2026.

The initiative is designed to strengthen maritime digital connectivity and support the smooth flow of global trade, News.Az reports, citing Xinhua.

At the opening ceremony, Jeffrey Siow, Singapore’s Acting Minister for Transport and Senior Minister of State for Finance, announced the introduction of OCEANS-X. He described it as a new data and Application Programming Interface (API) exchange platform developed by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA).

Siow explained that the platform will enable more effective data exchange between regulators, port operators, shipping companies, and international partners, ensuring that different maritime systems can work together in an interoperable way.

According to the MPA, OCEANS-X is built to provide secure system-to-system connectivity across the maritime ecosystem. It allows maritime companies and government agencies to exchange trusted data directly. This capability is expected to support the development of integrated digital services, improve service delivery, increase the efficiency of port operations, facilitate smoother trade flows, and strengthen connectivity with ports around the world.

Singapore Maritime Week 2026, organized by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore, is being held from April 20 to April 24 this year. The event is bringing together more than 20,000 participants from nearly 80 countries and regions, including ministers, senior government officials, industry leaders, and maritime professionals.

This year marks the 20th edition of Singapore Maritime Week. Held under the theme “Actions Meet Ambition,” the event serves as a platform for participants to exchange perspectives on common challenges facing the global shipping industry and to explore practical solutions. Key discussion areas include maritime decarbonisation, digital transformation and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, maritime financing, and workforce transformation.

News.Az