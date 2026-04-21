Uncertainty lingers over Iran’s participation in Islamabad talks

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There is still no official confirmation on whether Iran will participate in upcoming talks in Islamabad, though signs suggest Tehran is keeping the option for diplomacy open, News.Az reports, citing Al Jazeera.

On Tuesday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said that no final decision had been made regarding participation in the negotiations.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf, Speaker of Iran’s Parliament, offered a more mixed stance. He said Tehran is willing to engage in negotiations, but not under conditions set by the United States. At the same time, he warned that Iran is prepared for a confrontational alternative if necessary.

The atmosphere remains uncertain just a day before the current ceasefire is due to expire, raising questions about whether it will be extended.

Any potential negotiations are expected to be difficult, if they take place at all, as multiple complex issues remain unresolved. Both sides hold extensive demands, including matters related to the Strait of Hormuz, sanctions, war reparations, ballistic missile programs, and Iran’s regional ties.

While there are indications that both parties are attempting to address these challenges through diplomatic channels, it remains unclear whether such efforts will lead to a breakthrough.

News.Az