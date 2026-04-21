Wolves stun Nuggets late to tie playoff series

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Anthony Edwards scored 30 points, while Julius Randle added 24 as the Minnesota Timberwolves rallied to defeat the Denver Nuggets 119-114 on Monday night, tying their Western Conference playoff series at 1-1.

The Denver Nuggets had entered the matchup on a 13-game winning streak dating back to their loss on March 18, News.Az reports, citing AP.

The game came down to a tense finish. Edwards committed a turnover with 31 seconds remaining, and Christian Braun was fouled on the ensuing possession, but he missed one of two free throws. That left Denver trailing 115-114 with 19 seconds on the clock.

Following a Minnesota timeout, Randle calmly converted two free throws, and Donte DiVincenzo sealed the win with a fastbreak dunk, completing the comeback from a 19-point first-quarter deficit.

For Denver, Jamal Murray scored 30 points, and Nikola Jokic contributed 24 points, 15 rebounds, and eight assists. However, the Nuggets’ star duo struggled in the fourth quarter, combining to shoot just 2-for-12 and scoring only four points as Minnesota closed out the game.

The loss also marked a missed opportunity for Denver, which had been 8-0 in playoff series after winning the first two games. Conversely, Minnesota had been 0-8 in series where it lost the first two games.

Murray provided a highlight just before halftime, hitting a 51-foot three-pointer at the buzzer to tie the game 64-64. Jokic, who started slowly, scored 16 points in the third quarter as Denver took a 93-90 lead.

Edwards bounced back strongly after a 22-point performance in Game 1, where he appeared limited while recovering from a knee issue. In Game 2, he attacked the rim more frequently instead of relying on jump shots.

Minnesota dominated second-chance points 20-3 and overcame an early 19-point deficit to briefly lead 64-56, before Denver ended the first half with an 8-0 run.

Murray was sharp early, rebounding from an 0-for-8 three-point performance in Game 1 to hit a 3-pointer to open the scoring. He finished 5-for-7 from deep in the first half and also recorded two four-point plays in the opening quarter.

Ahead of the game, Minnesota coach Chris Finch again criticized the free-throw disparity from Game 1, when Denver outscored Minnesota 30-14 at the line, joking that his team might need to “start flopping, too.”

Denver coach David Adelman responded that some of Murray’s 16 free throws in Game 1 came from flagrant and technical fouls in a highly physical contest.

In Game 2, both teams finished with 30 free-throw attempts, with Minnesota making 19 and Denver converting 23.

Despite Finch’s concerns, Minnesota initially struggled with perimeter shooting and was called for 11 fouls in the first quarter compared to Denver’s four, as the Nuggets built a 44-25 lead.

However, Minnesota shifted its approach by attacking the basket more aggressively, which fueled its comeback and eventual victory.

The series now shifts to Minneapolis for Game 3 on Thursday night.

News.Az