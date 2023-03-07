Aziz Alekberli: Armenia committed massacres not only against Azerbaijanis but also against other nationalities

Aziz Alekberli: Armenia committed massacres not only against Azerbaijanis but also against other nationalities

Armenia committed massacres not only against Azerbaijanis but also against Jews, Russians and other nationalities, Aziz Alekberli, MP, Chairman of the Board of the Western Azerbaijan Community, said on Tuesday.

He made the remarks while speaking during a meeting with the delegation of the Commission on Environment, Natural Resources and Health Protection of the Parliamentary Assembly of Turkic-speaking Countries (TURKPA), News.Az reports.

Alekberli noted that throughout history, many Armenians from Iran and the Ottoman Empire moved to Western Azerbaijan, an ancient Azerbaijan and Turkic land.

He said that Armenia deported Azerbaijanis four times only in the last century in Western Azerbaijan.

“Armenia committed massacres not only against Azerbaijanis but also against Jews, Russians, and other nationalities. Armenia intended to clear the South Caucasus of other nationalities and ensure that only Armenians live here,” the Community chairman said.

Alekberli stressed that those who live in Western Azerbaijan are now dreaming of returning to their homes.

“In this regard, the Western Azerbaijan Community has already developed the Concept of Return. We want to return to our ancestral lands in a peaceful manner,” he added.

