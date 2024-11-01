News.az
Tag:
Western Azerbaijan
Western Azerbaijan versus Armenian separatism
12 Dec 2025-11:33
President Aliyev: Armenia must respect Azerbaijanis’ right to return to their ancestral lands
18 Jun 2025-12:47
President Aliyev: Ensuring Western Azerbaijanis’ return to their ancestral lands in Armenia ‘essential’ for regional peace
21 May 2025-13:10
Ankara hosts int'l conference on return to Western Azerbaijan
21 May 2025-12:24
Jordan hosts event on Western Azerbaijan’s cultural heritage
16 May 2025-18:15
Azerbaijan denounces Armenian premier’s claims as ‘false, misleading’
11 Feb 2025-11:17
UN circulates President Aliyev's address on Western Azerbaijanis’ right to return as official document
09 Jan 2025-14:02
Restoring justice: Western Azerbaijan's right of return
06 Dec 2024-15:03
Baku-hosted int'l conference calls for justice for Azerbaijanis forcibly expelled from Armenia
06 Dec 2024-13:23
President Aliyev: Armenia denies centuries-long presence of Azerbaijani people on their ancestral lands
05 Dec 2024-11:19
