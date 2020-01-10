AZN 17.4 million allocated to construction of roads in Agsu

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has signed an Order about measures regarding the construction of Agsu-Agarkh-Rahimli-Garadagh automobile roads of Agsu regio

According to the order, for the purpose of construction of Agsu-Agarkh-Rahimli-Garadagh motor car road connecting 9 residential settlements with population of six thousand persons, AZN 17.4 million from the funds envisaged for construction and rehabilitation of motor car roads in the schedule of distribution of state fixed capital investments (investment expenditures) from the state budget for 2020 of Azerbaijan Republic have been allocated to State Agency for Azerbaijan Automobile Roads.

The Ministry of Finance has been charged with the provision of financing in the amount indicated in the order, and the Cabinet of Ministers – with tackling the issues arising from this order.

News.Az

