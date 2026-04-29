Bahrain sentences five to life as crackdown on Iran "sympathizers" intensifies

Bahrain sentences five to life as crackdown on Iran "sympathizers" intensifies

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Five people, two Afghans and three Bahrainis, were sentenced to life imprisonment in Bahrain on Tuesday for plotting “terrorist and hostile acts” with Iran, which attacked the Gulf state during the Middle East war.

A fourth Bahraini was acquitted by the High Criminal Court, according to the public prosecution. The accused were accused of monitoring and photographing “vital facilities” for Iran, said the prosecution, News.Az reports, citing Times Kuwait.

“The Public Prosecution affirms that the crime of communicating with hostile foreign entities against the Kingdom of Bahrain is considered one of the most serious crimes affecting national security,” the statement said.

The public prosecution is considering appealing against the acquittal of the sixth person, it added.

Iran launched waves of missile and drone strikes against the Gulf states including Bahrain in response to US and Israeli attacks on the Islamic Republic that sparked the Middle East war on February 28.

On Monday, Bahrain revoked the citizenship of 69 people, saying they had “supported hostile Iranian acts.”

News.Az