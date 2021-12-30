Bakcell employee injured as Armenian troops fire at Azerbaijan’s Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

An employee of Azerbaijan’s mobile communication operator was injured as the Armenian armed forces opened fire at Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghdam district, the Prosecutor General’s Office told News.Az.

The Aghdam District Prosecutor's Office received information about a gunshot injury of a resident of Baku, a 28-year-old Anar Rahimli in the Yeddikhirman area of the liberated district on December 29, at about 16:00.

The preliminary investigation established that Anar Rahimli, an employee of Bakcell LLC, was injured as a result of shooting by the Armenian armed forces while performing his official duties in the indicated territory.

In fact, the Investigation Department of the General Prosecutor's Office opened a criminal case under Articles 214.2.3, 29, 120.2.7, 29, 120.2.11, 228.3 and other articles of the Criminal Code of Azerbaijan.

News.Az