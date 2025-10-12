Baker Mayfield again looks like an MVP candidate as Buccaneers beat the 49ers - VIDEO
A few years ago, Baker Mayfield was a castoff, given up on by multiple teams, News.az reports citing CNN.
These days, he's starting to write the first few lines of an NFL MVP resume.
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are 5-1 and Mayfield is the biggest reason. He has made clutch plays all season including Sunday as he led Tampa Bay to a 30-19 win over a San Francisco 49ers team that was 4-1 coming in. Mayfield was playing without receivers Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and Jalen McMillan, running back Bucky Irving, offensive tackle Luke Goedeke and then star rookie receiver Emeka Egbuka had to come out in the second half due to a hamstring injury. Mayfield made sure it didn't matter, making some highlight plays to get the Buccaneers over the finish line.
Mayfield had 256 yards and two touchdowns, with no interceptions for a passer rating of 139. He has 12 touchdowns and one interception this season.
It's too early to seriously talk about the MVP race. But Mayfield has his team tied for the best record in the NFL, has some clutch drives for key wins, a few fantastic highlights and is holding the team together while some huge stars around him deal with injuries. That's how you get in the conversation.
Both teams take on more injuries
The 49ers' injuries have been talked about a lot and it got worse on Sunday. Linebacker Fred Warner suffered a terrible looking ankle injury, was put in an air cast and carted off. He was ruled out immediately. That injury, along with the season-ending ACL tear to Nick Bosa, leaves the 49ers defense dangerously thin.
The Buccaneers aren't a picture of health either. After Emeka Egbuka was sidelined with a hamstring injury, Tampa Bay was down its top four receivers. They were also without top running back Bucky Irving and offensive tackle Luke Goedeke. But the offense still kept moving due to Mayfield.
The 49ers hung in the game thanks to another solid game from Mac Jones and Christian McCaffrey touching the ball over and over. They trailed just 20-19 when Mayfield made two fantastic plays.
On a third-and-14, Mayfield somehow escaped a sack. Not seeing anything downfield he took off running but had a long way to go. Five different 49ers had hands on him but he kept breaking free until he stretched for the first down to keep the drive alive.
Then, without almost all of his key targets, he found seventh-round rookie Tez Johnson for a 45-yard touchdown.