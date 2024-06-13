Baku airport sees growth in passenger traffic in May

+ ↺ − 16 px

In May 2024, Baku’s Heydar Aliyev International Airport served more than 625,000 passengers. This figure is 36% more than in the same period of last year, when 460,000 passengers were transported, News.Az reports, citing the airport’s press service.

In May, 34 airlines, 14 of which were low-cost carriers, operated 4,905 flights. Foreign airlines accounted for 55% of passenger turnover on international routes, with the national carrier accounting for the rest. In total, foreign airlines carried more than 314,000 passengers, and Azerbaijan Airlines - 252,000 passengers. During this period, about 60 thousand passengers were served in the direction of Nakhchivan.Significant growth was also observed in the number of transit passengers – it doubled compared to May 2023 and amounted to 29,700 people.The most popular international destinations from Baku this May included Istanbul, Moscow, Tbilisi, Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Ankara, Sharjah, Delhi, St. Petersburg and Doha. More than 354 thousand passengers were served on these destinations.Heydar Aliyev International Airport continues to improve its infrastructure and expand its route network, striving to provide maximum comfort and quality service for all passengers.

