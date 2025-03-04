Baku: Armenia aware of its obligations on opening communications but hasn't fulfilled them

+ ↺ − 16 px

“Although Armenia is aware of its written and signed obligations regarding the opening of communications connecting Azerbaijan’s western regions with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, it has yet to fulfill them."

“It is well known that Armenia, having occupied Azerbaijan’s internationally recognized sovereign territories for nearly 30 years and causing the blockade of Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, has not made a positive contribution to the real negotiation process for the opening of communications in the four years following the 44-day Patriotic War,” said Aykhan Hajizade, Spokesperson for Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in response to a local media inquiry regarding an article by the Prime Minister of Armenia on communications, published by the Armenpress news agency.

Overall, Armenia’s proposals for essentially unnecessary, complex-to-execute, and practically lengthy routes serve to divert attention away from the process and obligations.

If the Armenian side is genuinely interested in the opening of communications in the region, it should not evade its obligations and must take practical steps in line with the new regional realities to facilitate the opening of communications,” Hajizade added.

News.Az