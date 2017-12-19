Baku awaits favorable weather

+ ↺ − 16 px

The weather will be changeable cloudy, mainly rainless on December 20.

Weak mist is predicted in some places at night and in the morning. North-west wind will be replaced by south wind in the afternoon, according to AzerNews.

The temperature will be +7-9˚C at night, +10-13˚C in daytime in Absheron peninsula, +7-9˚C at night, +10-12˚C in the afternoon in Baku, the Ecology and Natural Resources Ministry reported.

Atmospheric pressure will be 770 mm Hg above the normal. Relative humidity will make 70-80% at night, 55-60 percent in daytime.

Rainless weather is expected in country's regions.

It will be foggy in some places at night and in the morning. West wind will blow. The temperature will be 0-5˚C at night, +8-13˚C in daytime, 0-5˚C in mountains at night, +7-12˚C in daytime.

The weak and moderate hesitation of meteorological factors in the Absheron peninsula till December 22 is relatively favorable for meteorological people.

News.Az

