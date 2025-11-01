Baku: Between castles and skyscapers - VIDEO

+ ↺ − 16 px

AnewZ has released its latest documentary, “Baku: Between Castles and Skyscrapers,” offering a cinematic exploration of the Azerbaijani capital’s remarkable evolution.

The film traces Baku’s journey from a windswept Caspian outpost to a modern metropolis defined by steel-and-glass skyscrapers, capturing a story of vision, transformation, and boundless ambition.

Through insights from architects, historians, and innovators, the documentary examines how the heart of the Caucasus emerged as a symbol of progress and national pride, highlighting the city’s architectural heritage alongside its contemporary achievements.

Through striking visuals and compelling narratives, “Baku: Between Castles and Skyscrapers” presents a city that honors its past while confidently embracing the future, offering viewers a comprehensive portrait of Baku’s dynamic identity.

News.Az presents the documentary.

News.Az