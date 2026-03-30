67 killed in Washington midair crash, new footage revealed - VIDEO

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A new investigative report has revealed chilling footage and fresh details about a deadly midair collision over Washington, D.C., in 2025 that killed 67 people, raising renewed concerns about long-standing airspace safety risks in the US capital region.

The report, aired by 60 Minutes, includes newly released footage of the crash involving a Bombardier CRJ701ER operating as American Airlines Flight 5342 and a US Army UH-60 Black Hawk. The aircraft collided over the Potomac River near Arlington, Virginia, killing all 67 people on board, News.Az reports, citing foreign media.

According to the investigation, air traffic controllers had repeatedly warned the Federal Aviation Administration over more than a decade about the risks posed by dense commercial traffic combined with frequent military, police and medical helicopter operations in the same airspace.

The report also highlights a series of near-miss incidents in the days leading up to the tragedy. In one case, an arriving passenger flight was forced to climb abruptly after its collision warning system was triggered due to nearby military helicopter activity. In another, a landing was aborted after a similar alert.

Air traffic controller Emily Hanoka, who was on duty at the time, told the program that systemic risks had been visible for years, describing “obvious cracks” in the system and warning that aircraft were routinely operating in dangerously close proximity.

The investigation concludes that repeated safety warnings had gone unaddressed for years before the fatal crash.

News.Az