Baku Book Center hosts presentation of methodological manual “Azerbaijani language proficiency level requirements”

The Baku Book Center has hosted the presentation of the methodological manual "Azerbaijani language proficiency level requirements” prepared by the State Examination Center of Azerbaijan (SEC), which is intended for the Azerbaijani language certification exam.

Vice-President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation Leyla Aliyeva, Assistant to the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Director of the Heydar Aliyev Center Anar Alakbarov, Minister of Science and Education Emin Amrullayev, as well as well-known science, culture and public figures of Azerbaijan attended the event.

Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the State Examination Center Maleyka Abbaszade provided insight into the program. She noted that the exam would allow to determine the Azerbaijani language proficiency level among citizens of the country. Abbaszade added that the SEC would conduct an examination following the ongoing discussions among the academic staff.

Other speakers at the event highlighted the advantages of the manual.

Rector of Azerbaijan’s University of Languages, Academician Kamal Abdulla, as well as, MP, Academician Nizami Jafarov, Director of the Monitoring Center at the State Language Commission Sevinj Aliyeva emphasized the importance of the book, saying it would help determine the Azerbaijani language proficiency level among foreigners, as well as promote the native language.

News.Az