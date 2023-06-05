Baku calls Armenian official’s allegations on Lachin road ‘ridiculous’

+ ↺ − 16 px

It is ridiculous that an Armenian official, who cannot digest the daily free passage of dozens of Armenian residents through the Lachin border crossing in both directions by following the appropriate procedures, claims that the Lachin road is closed, said Azerbaijan`s Foreign Ministry as it responded to the allegations Security Council of Armenia Armen Grigoryan made in an interview with Public Television on June 4, News.Az reports.

“At the same time, an immediate end to interfering in the issue of reintegration of Armenian residents would be an indication that Armenia respects the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan not in words but in deeds," the ministry noted.

"Instead of advancing the peace process in the region, the statement by an Armenian official that his country has entered a new period of arms buildup, shows that this country has not yet learned from history,” added the ministry.

News.Az