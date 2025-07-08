Baku conference highlights National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s role in media development

Participants first viewed the exhibition “150 Years of Azerbaijani Press: From History to the Present.”

The exhibition showcases photographs of meetings between National Leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev with journalists, as well as publications and events that hold a significant place in the history and development of Azerbaijani media.

The event opened with a minute of silence in honor of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who gave their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity. This was followed by the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The conference also featured a video presentation reflecting the memories of media representatives about National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The event continues with speeches.