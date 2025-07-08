Yandex metrika counter

Baku conference highlights National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s role in media development

  • Politics
  • Share
Baku conference highlights National Leader Heydar Aliyev’s role in media development
Photo: AZERTAC

A conference titled “The Role of National Leader Heydar Aliyev in Media Development” has kicked off at the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku.

The conference was organized by the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan, News.Az reports, citing local media.

Participants first viewed the exhibition “150 Years of Azerbaijani Press: From History to the Present.”

The exhibition showcases photographs of meetings between National Leader Heydar Aliyev and President Ilham Aliyev with journalists, as well as publications and events that hold a significant place in the history and development of Azerbaijani media.

The event opened with a minute of silence in honor of National Leader Heydar Aliyev and the martyrs who gave their lives for the country’s independence and territorial integrity. This was followed by the performance of the National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

The conference also featured a video presentation reflecting the memories of media representatives about National Leader Heydar Aliyev.

The event continues with speeches.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      