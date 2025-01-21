Baku conference highlights Reunion Island’s struggle for independence from French colonial rule

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international conference titled "Independence of Reunion: A Look at France's Colonial Heritage and Path to Sovereignty" is currently taking place in Baku, focusing on the French colony of Reunion Island and its ongoing fight for independence.

Organized by the Baku Initiative Group, the event brings together members of the Reunion community advocating for self-determination, along with leaders from anti-colonial organizations, human rights defenders, NGO heads, decolonization experts, and researchers, News.Az reports.The conference aims to raise global awareness about the push to recognize the Reunion people’s right to self-determination, highlighting international legal avenues to support their cause.Reunion Island, first discovered by Portuguese explorers in the early 1500s, was captured by France in 1642 during the reign of Louis XIV and initially named Bourbon Island. Despite being a French overseas department today, the island's colonial legacy continues to impact its economy, politics, and social fabric.The conference underscores the challenges posed by France’s ongoing influence, including the island’s dependency on France for trade and investment, high unemployment rates, and restricted political autonomy. The event seeks to galvanize international support for the Reunion people’s quest for political and economic independence, enabling them to shape their own future, free from colonial rule.

