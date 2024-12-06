Baku conference urges unit, independence for people of St. Martin

+ ↺ − 16 px

An international conference titled “French and Dutch Colonialism on St. Martin – One Island, One People, One Destiny,” organized by the Baku Initiative Group, has kicked off in Baku.

The event brought together representatives from St. Martin, who are advocating for independence and fighting against colonialism, as well as leaders of anti-colonial organizations, members of parliament, human rights defenders, heads of non-governmental organizations, decolonization experts, and researchers, News.Az In his address, Franklin Meyers, a member of the Parliament of Sint Maarten, emphasized that independence is the most fundamental right of the people of St. Martin, achievable by freeing themselves from the colonial control of France and the Netherlands.“We have gathered here to advance this right worldwide. We believe that hosting such conferences is an extremely important step toward independence, as it aligns with our main goal. We express our gratitude to the Baku Initiative Group for its support in this effort,” Franklin Meyers remarked.Speaking at the event, MP Parvana Valiyeva noted that the lasting effects of colonialism in St. Martin go beyond identity loss and assimilation. The island’s people continue to face the consequences of the Franco-Dutch treaty signed by France and the Netherlands, which controls the island.“These people endured unimaginable injustice, which is a shame to the name of humanity. The people of St. Martin are one, although colonialism has divided them into two parts, but they face a similar fate. In a purposeful manner, it was calculated to weaken the ability of the two parts’ local people to overcome these shared challenges.The colonial powers exploit St. Martin's resources for their own benefit, under the false pretext of helping the island’s development. However, it is evident that deep economic monopolies and degradation continue to harm the people of St. Martin,” Parvana Valiyeva added.Rhoda Arrindell, President of the One St. Martin Association, then delivered a presentation on the legacy of double colonialism in St. Martin, exploring its social, cultural, and economic effects.Abbas Abbasov, Executive Director of the Baku Initiative Group, emphasized the mission and goals of the organization, highlighting the projects it has implemented and the achievements it has made."To date, the Baku Initiative Group has hosted 22 events related to colonialism, and three memorandums have been signed,” Abbas Abbasov noted.

