Baku Court sentences David Manukyan to life imprisonment

+ ↺ − 16 px

David Manukyan, a former general of the Armenian armed forces, has been sentenced to life imprisonment following a ruling at the Baku Military Court, where ongoing proceedings are being held against several Armenian citizens.

The court found Manukyan guilty and handed down a definitive life sentence. State prosecutors had previously requested life imprisonment for the defendant during the trial proceedings, News.Az reports, citing AZERTAC.

The court hearings involve individuals accused of committing numerous serious crimes linked to Armenia’s military aggression.

The charges include crimes against peace and humanity, war crimes, preparation and conduct of an aggressive war, genocide, violations of the laws and customs of war, as well as terrorism-related offences, including the financing of terrorism. Additional accusations include attempts to seize and maintain power by force, along with other alleged criminal acts.

The trial of the accused Armenian citizens continues with the formal reading of court verdicts.

News.Az