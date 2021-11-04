Baku highly appreciates recent positive messages from Tehran

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan highly appreciates positive messages Iran has been sending in recent weeks, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov told journalists on Thursday, News.Az reports.

Bayramov noted that Azerbaijan, as before, aims to develop relations with Iran.

"The Iranian side was informed that Azerbaijan is concerned about the illegal entry of Iranian trucks into the Karabakh region. Despite this, the cases of the illegal entry continued. Then, during checks on Azerbaijani territory, it was established that two vehicles belonging to Iranian companies illegally entered Azerbaijani territory, their drivers were detained. The negotiations continued through diplomatic channels,” he said.

The minister believes that a normal result has been achieved in this direction.

“In an official appeal, which was given from the relevant structure under Iran’s Ministry of Urban Development and Transport, Iranian trucks were warned to stop these illegal trips into Azerbaijan's territory,” Bayramov said.

“Azerbaijan is always ready to resolve issues through dialogue, on the principles of mutual relations, mutual respect and non-interference in each other's affairs,” the top diplomat added.

