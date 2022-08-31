Baku highly values Charles Michel’s role in facilitating inter-state normalization between Azerbaijan, Armenia – presidential aide

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku highly values the role of President of the European Council Charles Michel and his team to facilitate bilateral peace treaty talks and inter-state normalization between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Hikmat Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration, said on Twitter on Wednesday, News.Az reports.

Hajiyev made this statement following the next trilateral meeting between Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, President of the European Council Charles Michel and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan in Brussels.

“We highly value the role of President Charles Michel and his team to facilitate bilateral peace treaty talks and inter-state normalization between Armenia and Azerbaijan. President Ilham Aliyev on multiple occasions reiterated the position of Azerbaijan in this regard,” the presidential aide noted.

News.Az