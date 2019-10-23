Baku holds Eurasia Innovation Day

+ ↺ − 16 px

An event called Eurasia Innovation Day was held within InnoWeek - Innovation Week on Oct. 23, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies.

While opening the event, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Transport, Communications and High Technologies Elmir Valizade stressed that Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has signed a number of decrees and orders on the mass introduction of innovative activity and formation of the innovative ecosystem in the country.

The deputy minister emphasized the importance of the decree "On ensuring coordination in the field of innovative development in the Azerbaijan Republic" signed in this sphere.

“The responsible people coordinating the innovative development issues are appointed in the coordination bodies and a reporting system is being formed in accordance with the document,” Valizade added.

"At the same time, there must be at least one specialist in innovation or scientific research in the management structures of the relevant coordination bodies, a certain part of the annual profit is planned to be transferred to introduce innovations and finance the scientific research,” the deputy minister said.

“Moreover, the instruction on the development of a draft innovation strategy in the Azerbaijan Republic is of particular importance for the consistent and comprehensive development of innovations in our country," Valizade said.

Three-panel discussions were organized within Eurasia Innovation Day.

The interesting reports on the topic were read out and the views were exchanged during the first-panel discussion entitled "Digital Communication".

The development opportunities and problems of the national digital economy in Eurasian countries were considered during the second-panel discussions.

The third panel was dedicated to innovations and technologies.

The event was held through the joint organizational support of the ministry and Huawei company.

The politicians, scholars, representatives of the private sector and the media representatives attended the event.

