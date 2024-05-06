Baku-hosted COP29 could contribute to global peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

The conference revolved around discussions on measures against water resource depletion, strengthening food security, supporting the population suffering from the dual effects of climate change and landmines, which are specific clusters of peace, security and climate change challenges.Elshad Iskandarov, Ambassador at Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, who made a final report at the conference as a representative of the COP29 presidency, highlighted that issues related to global climate change and international peace are closely interlinked and have an impact on each other."More and more evidence shows that wars and conflicts, as well as their consequences - the destruction of biodiversity, the emission of harmful substances, the pollution of mines, not only pollute the environment, but also bring humanity closer to the irreversible red line of climate change," said Iskandarov. He described the COP29 scheduled to be held in Azerbaijan this year as a potential opportunity to discuss ongoing threats and concrete solutions.The ambassador emphasized that the unanimous selection of Azerbaijan as the host country for COP29 is an indicator of great trust and its ability to contribute to addressing global challenges, taking into account the interests of all.Azerbaijan is committed to creating opportunities for broad discussion of the complex of "Peace, security and climate change" issues with the participation of civil society representatives and experts, and is open to concrete proposals in this realm.

News.Az