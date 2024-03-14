Baku-hosted forum features discussions on War and Peace

+ ↺ − 16 px

The second panel session on the theme “On War and Peace: The Return of “Realpolitik”” has been held as part of the 11th Global Baku Forum.

The session was moderated by Eka Tkeshelashvili, the former Deputy Prime Minister of Georgia.

Other speakers included Serb Member of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina Zeljka Cvijanovic, Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov, ex-diplomat at the US mission to the UN Hugh Dugan, former President of Latvia Valdis Zatlers, former Prime Minister of Türkiye and former Speaker of the Grand National Assembly of Türkiye Binali Yildirim, former Foreign Minister of the Czech Republic Jan Kavan, former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Serbia, President of the 67th session of the United Nations General Assembly Vuk Jeremic, and member of the Senate of France Nathalie Goulet.

News.Az