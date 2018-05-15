Baku hosting NATO logistics experts meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Baku is hosting a meeting of the NATO Standing Group of Partner Logistics Experts (SGPLE) for the first time, the press service of Azerbaijan’s Defense Ministry

The event will last until May 18 and is attended by 24 representatives from 13 countries.

The meeting, hosted as part of Azerbaijan's cooperation with NATO, covers the following topics: movement and transportation, planning sustainability, and freedom of movement.

The main objective of the SGPLE is to determine capabilities and find ways for the fruitful use of the logistic units of the partner countries that contribute to NATO operations.

News.Az

News.Az