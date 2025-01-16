Baku hosts 10th meeting of customs officials from Turkic states

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 10th meeting of the Heads of Customs Administrations of the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) has officially started in Baku.

Customs officials from Azerbaijan, Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and Kyrgyzstan are participating in the event, alongside representatives from the UN Customs Services, the International Road Transport Union, as well as customs officials from Georgia and Hungary, News.Az reports.The opening day featured a session for customs administration experts, during which discussions were held regarding the event’s agenda.

News.Az